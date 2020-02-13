Transport Ministry effectively screens cruisers: Minister

BANGKOK – The Transport Ministry has confirmed that it has effective measures to screen visiting cruise ships.







Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said the Marine Department required the operators of visiting cruisers to report the previous 10 ports they had visited so that it could find out if the ships had been in coronavirus risk areas. The ships that passed risk areas must report the health conditions of all passengers and crewmembers and the Marine Department and health officials can then screen the visitors.

Regarding the Cruise Ship Professional Association’s request for assistance for the Dutch-flagged Westerdam cruiser, the deputy transport minister said the ship would not be allowed to dock but the government was ready to give it humanitarian assistance including food, consumer products and fuel.







