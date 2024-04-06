China-Thailand mutual commitment to unraveling secrets of outer space

China and Thailand have inked preliminary agreements to collaborate on the peaceful exploration and use of space, as well as on the development of international lunar research stations.

According to the China National Space Administration, these agreements serve as a significant step towards cooperation in space exploration between the two countries. Both countries plan to establish a joint working group focused on space exploration and applications, signaling a more in-depth engagement in space science and technology.







The partnership also extends to the construction and management of lunar research stations, highlighting both countries’ ambition to contribute to the exploration of the moon. In 2023, China selected a space weather monitoring instrument developed by Thailand to be part of its Chang’e-7 lunar probe mission. The highly anticipated space program, scheduled for launch around 2026, is set to investigate the moon’s South Pole resources to support long-term human living conditions on the lunar surface.







China said its ambition to have astronauts on the moon by 2030 complements the collaborative efforts with Thailand, placing both nations as leaders in global space exploration initiatives. The partnership also emphasizes their mutual commitment to unraveling the secrets of outer space and utilizing the moon’s resources for future generations. (NNT)































