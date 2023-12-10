Premier visits Kanchanaburi for economic and social discussions

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, accompanied by key officials, visited Kanchanaburi province, receiving a warm reception at the Coordination Center in Tha Maka district.

The visit centers on discussing regional economic and trade development. Srettha has been scheduled to preside over strategy meetings to address local issues such as livelihood, debt, and drug addiction.







The visit is set to highlight the issue of informal debt in the province with a call for affected individuals to seek governmental aid. Registration centers have been set up to support this initiative, leading to almost 1,000 people registering for debt relief in Kanchanaburi, accounting for debts exceeding 40 million baht.

Srettha has underscored the need for joint efforts to combat drug addiction and discussed enhancing the industrial sector and revising minimum wage policies.







Residents expressed their enthusiasm and hope, with some raising questions about the incorporation of digital currency in financial transactions and the need for adaptable policies for people working outside their registered home provinces. (NNT)































