China pledges closer ties with Thailand in military, agricultural and cultural aspects

China has pledged closer ties with Thailand and deeper cooperation in the Asia Pacific region as it marks the 73rd anniversary of its establishment as a republic.

China’s Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, made the remarks while attending the “Celebrating the 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China” event on Monday (Sep 26) at the Shangri-La Hotel.







Han, who represents the world’s second-largest economy, also pledged to help strengthen cooperation within the Asia Pacific region at the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in November.

The event at the Shangri-La Bangkok Hotel featured a video presentation on Thailand and China’s long-standing relationship, highlighting their collaboration to combat Covid-19, as well as economic, military, agricultural and cultural ties.









Among the guests were House Speaker Chuan Leekpai and Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group, as well as politicians from the government coalition and opposition parties.

Chuan told reporters after the event that the international community views China as a key player in resolving global crises, including the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe. (NNT)





















































