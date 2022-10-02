Pattaya remains cloudy with isolated thunder showers

Weather Forecast for Pattaya and Eastern Part

Fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.







On 2 Oct, fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains, southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meter in thundershowers.

During 3 – 8 Oct, scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain, southeasterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and above 1 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 28-34 °C.









































