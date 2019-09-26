Chim Shop Chai registration campaign goes viral

Bangkok – The third day of registration for allowances in the Chim Shop Chai campaign on Wednesday saw the 1 million daily quota filled by 6am in the morning.

10 million persons will be able to register themselves to receive a 1,000 baht allowance each in the government’s electronic money mobile application. The allowance can be used for eligible purchases from Thursday 26th September following an application update. The registration quota is limited to a million persons daily. Once registered, an SMS is sent to applicants who are required to confirm their identity within three days.

An eligible person in this campaign must be a Thai citizen holding a valid ID card, be 18 years old or more, and have an eligible smartphone able to install the app. The registration period will end on 15th November 2019, or when the 10 million total quota is reached.