Local students mark International Coastal Cleanup Day

Over a hundred students, teachers, and parents from Garden International School, Ban Chang, descended on local beaches in honour of International Coastal Cleanup Day.

In all, over fifty bin liners of rubbish were cleared from a 2km stretch of beach covering Nam Rin and Phayoon beaches in Ban Chang. The cleanup was the first of four such events planned this year by the school, which has recently adopted the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Thanks to generous donations from parents, we were also able to leave a lasting legacy of three rubbish recycling bins at the site of the cleanup,” said Lucy Howett, the organiser.

Learn more about beach cleanups here: https://gardenrayong.com/coastal-cleanup-day/

GIS students cleaning Phayoon Beach, Ban Chang.