Flow accelerators aid draining water in Ubon Ratchathani

Ubon Ratchathani – The Royal Irrigation Department has installed more high pressure water flow accelerators at Kaeng Saphue to increase drainage capacity, leading to a continuous reduction in flood waters in many areas.

The Chi-Mun Rivers Flood Management Center in Ubon Ratchathani has reported water level readings at M.179A (Se Bai) which show 402 cubic meters of water passing through each second, with the water level 2.33 meters higher than the banks, but with a continuous reduction. The flooded area has been reduced to some 326.4 square kilometers and some disaster victims can now return to their homes, while all those evacuated earlier are expected to be able to return by the end of this month.

Royal Irrigation Department Director General Thongplew Kongjun said the department is installing 15 Hydro Flow pumps at Kaeng Saphue in Phibun Mangsahan district to help push the water into the Mekong River. Two pumps are now operational while another 13 will be installed as soon as possible.

Some obstacles have been found along with the implementation of these pumps, one being that some of the water discharged was flowing into rocks, reversing its direction. A pipe extension is being installed to push the water out further downstream in order to improve the flow capacity.