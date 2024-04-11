21-Day water splash during Songkran Festival was a misunderstanding, says PM

In Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin clarified to the media about the 21-day water splash activities during Songkran Festival that this was a misunderstanding. The clarification followed a viral clip of a Chinese tourist who visited Thailand, in hope to have fun at Songkran water fight, only to find out that there was none.







According to the Prime Minister, Songkran celebration will differ in each province due to different traditions, for example, Samut Prakarn and Pattaya will have their water splash activities after Songkran holidays (April 13-16).

The Prime Minister would rather call the 21-day Maha Songkran World Water Festival a celebration. He also instructed Minister of Tourism and Sports to look into the more intense publicity to prevent public misunderstanding on the 21-day Songkran celebration. (PRD)



































