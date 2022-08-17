Chicken egg price in Thailand rises for 2nd time in 1 month

Layer farmers’ cooperatives raised the ex-farm price of their chicken eggs in mixed sizes by 0.10 baht to 3.60 baht per egg equivalent to a three-baht increment per 30-egg pack. It was the second rise in August.

Chanuwat Siwamok, deputy secretary-general of the Layer Farmer Association, said layer farmers could not bear rising costs, especially the costs of feed. Small-scale layer farmers either reduced their chickens or suspended their farming to contain losses, he said.







The Egg Board estimated the cost of chicken egg production at 2.95 baht per egg in the first quarter of this year. It has not adjusted the estimation since then.

Chicken egg supplies drop because hens lay fewer eggs due to the low quality of feed. Earlier farmers faced the rising prices and shortage of feed. (TNA)

































