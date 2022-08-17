Southern Thailand bombing scenes examined

Officials examined convenience stores that were bombed at gas stations in three southern border provinces last night while the prime minister condemned attackers and ordered quick investigation.

The officials included police, soldiers, local administrators and bomb disposal specialists. One of the examined locations was a convenience store at a PTT gas station in Yaha district of Yala. The store was completely damaged.







Store staff said two people wearing Muslim head coverings and black clothing like women arrived on a motorcycle. One of them entered the store, placed a black bag on its counter and ordered staff to leave the premise loudly three times.

Staff saw in the bag an object with an electronic circuit and a blinking light. They told customers and other workers to leave the store at once. In 10-15 minutes afterwards, there was an explosion and fire spread quickly in the store.







In Pattani province, a bomb disposal team checked bombed fuel dispensers which were greatly damaged at a Bangchak gas station in Nong Chik district.

According to an initial investigation, an unknown number of attackers planted a modified explosive device under an oil tank truck parked there. Officials blamed the bombing on an insurgent movement.



Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha condemned people behind the attacks in the three southern border provinces and ordered quick investigation. (TNA)

































