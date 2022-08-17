Thai poll shows more lax social distancing among general public

Thai people have become less cautious about COVID-19, according to a survey, while the numbers of daily Covid hospitalizations and deaths have started to show a decline.

Conducted nationally by the Department of Health Service Support, the survey shows a 4.27% higher engagement in at-risk activities, and an 11.06% decline in mask-wearing awareness; all contributing to a higher risk for COVID-19 spread.







These results came from comparing the data from the first round of survey conducted on 5-31 March with 113,847 respondents, and the latest round on 1-20 July with 28,487 respondents.

According to the department, this survey indicates more physical contact due to the relaxed social distancing and masking measures. The Ministry of Public Health still encourages the general public to keep observing the Universal Protection protocol in a stringent manner.







Around 77.1% of Thailand’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two primary doses, while around 45.2% have already received at least one booster dose. (NNT)

































