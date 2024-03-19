InvestHK roadshow targets Thai companies for expansion

Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the agency responsible for promoting foreign direct investment in the city, launched its inaugural roadshow in Thailand on March 18, aiming to attract Thai companies and startups to the Hong Kong and mainland China markets.

Alpha Lau, the director-general of InvestHK, highlighted the potential of Thai companies across various sectors, including retail, wholesale, logistics, the creative economy, financial technology, smart electronics, and semiconductors, as the main focus for investment promotion. Hong Kong is looking to bolster its investment landscape, as its economy is anticipated to grow by 2.5-3.5% in 2024.







As many as 412 Thai businesses currently operate in Hong Kong, spanning sectors like retail, spas, and food and beverages. InvestHK has also established the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) to enhance support for foreign investors, leading to 30 companies from various countries expanding into Hong Kong.

The bilateral trade value between Thailand and Hong Kong averages around $12 to 13 billion annually, with Hong Kong investing $8.8 billion in Thailand in 2022. (NNT)































