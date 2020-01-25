Chiang Mai Zoo holds underwater Lion Dance to celebrate Chinese New Year

Divers in lion dance outfits performed the auspicious inside a large fish tank at Chiang Mai Zoo aquarium.

The show is scheduled for two rounds a day from Friday to Wednesday.

Lion dance is an auspicious performance symbolizing good fortune and happiness. At NongNooch Pattaya Botanical Garden in Chon Buri province, meanwhile, four elephants aged 4-7 joined a festive parade.

With colorful lion’s heads on top of the heads, the jumbos were accompanied by a group of dances in Chinese angel costumes.