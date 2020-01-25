China’s performing art troupe in Bangkok for Chinese New Year Celebration

BANGKOK – The renowned Chinese disabled people’s performing art troupe from Beijing, My Dream, will offer cultural shows to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Thailand.

My Dream has arrived in Thailand as part of the cultural cooperation between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The troupe performed a special show for over 200 Thai disabled children at China Cultural Center in Bangkok on Wednesday.

TAT governor YuthasakSuppasorn said the special performance by the disabled dance troupe was meant to inspire people with disabilities in Thailand.

My Dream was one of the cultural performances from China, over 150 performers from six China’s provinces would join festivities in Thailand, he said.

They included dance and musical troupe from Jiangxi, acrobatic troupe from Shanxi, Kung Fu troupe from Henan, dance troupe from Jilin, and dance troupe from Inner Mongolia.