Former parliament president Chai Chidchob died at 92

BANGKOK — Chai Chidchob, former parliament president and Bhumjaithai list MP, died at the age of 92 at 8am on Jan 24.

Chai was the father of NewinChidchob, chairman of Buriram United Football Club, and Transport Minister SaksayamChidchob. He was also former member of the National Reform Steering Assembly and the National Reform Council and former president of the House of Representatives

Chai was born in Ban Phia Ram village of Phia Ram sub-district in Surin provincial seat on April 5, 1928. He was a son of Miat and RiatChidchob. He finished secondary education at Surawittayakarn School in Surin.

He used his secondary education certificate to apply for MP candidacy until 1996. When the 1997 constitution required an MP to be a graduate, Chai continued his study. He graduated in political science at Ramkhamhaeng University and agriculture extension at SukhothaiThammathirat Open University. He also obtained a master’s degree in political science at Ramkhamhaeng University.

Chai married La-ongChidchob and had five sons and one daughter. His son Saksayam is also the secretary-general of the Bhumjaithai Party.