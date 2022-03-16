Thai Livestock Dept. affirms support for ‘Royal Cattle Buffalo Bank’

The Department of Livestock Development has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the operations of Royal Cattle Buffalo Bank For Farmers, an organization established in 1979, to lease cattle to underprivileged farmers in Thailand.

The Royal Cattle Buffalo Bank For Farmers launched its first project the same year, leasing 280 buffaloes to farmers in Prachinburi province. Later, various businesses and members of the public contributed resources and equipment to help fund the program.



The bank was founded as part of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s royal initiative, and now provides a variety of services to communities nationwide.

Farm owners who require bank assistance are given the option of borrowing mother cows or dams to breed, with the condition that the dams and their offspring be returned to the bank after the third calf is born. Farmers who want to buy daisy and beef cattle or rent a bull for labor-intensive tasks can also set up an installment plan with the bank.







Farming communities with a sufficient number of dams can also submit a request to the bank for the provision of breeding bulls. Each breeder must care for the animals until they are returned to the lender.

Those interested can contact the livestock development offices by calling 026534926 and 026534411 for more information on the services. (NNT)

































