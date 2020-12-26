Chiang Mai seniors warned of deceptive drug ads

The Chiang Mai Health Mobilize network and Radio Operators Club Region 9 teamed up for a workshop titled, “Old Age, Know About the Media” to educate seniors about overzealous advertisements targeting their age group.

Pharmacist Narumol Khantikul presided over the Dec. 24 meeting with radio club Chairman Natruthai Thaveiritkul and pharmacist Nattinee Wattanawarasant.







About 40 people listened as they described problems with health products being advertised on radio and television that make exaggerated claims about their benefits. These include steroid drugs to relieve all manner of aches and pains associated with old age.

They warned that improper use of the drugs can lead to injury or death.

Local radio stations air a program called “Don’t Want to Tell” that provides correct information, club members told the seniors attending. They also encouraged people to file complaints about deceptive advertising.

The networks have applied for 1.6 million baht in funding for a “safe and creative media development fund” to create correct and educational content on both broadcast and social media.















