Gerard says – Viva La France

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, Dec. 21

Laem Chabang B+C

Stableford

Schedule a great golf course at a great price and they come out in droves.

On a cooler and windy Monday morning, just 21 degrees C, 23 avid golfers, our largest field since the end of July, gathered nice and early ready to tackle the B and C nines. It came as a surprise to be told the C nine, as it had been closed for a period, but this was the first day of the re-opening.







Having this number of players enabled us to have two flights as well as ‘best nines’.

The ‘A’ flight saw American Peter Lacey return to his big hitting game and, after scoring 21 points on the first nine, looked like his final score could be anything. But, the ‘C’ nine manages to sort out many players and Peter lost the momentum a little bit to have only 13 points.

However, as many others had some problems, he took first place with his 34 points.

Ron Dickie is a member at Laem Chabang and played his third game with us and, for the third time, he was in the placings. 33 points from his #6 handicap is a good score for this day.

Consistency is George Mueller’s game and that got him another podium finish with 32 points for third spot.





Marc Small, like Ron, is a member here and he was having his first hit with Links Golf where he grabbed fourth place with 31 points.

The French Connection made a welcome return to Links and this time it was Gerard Lambert waving the flag for France as he won the ‘B’ flight with 34 points, his first win at Links Golf. He got to wear the Green Jacket for the first time.

Colin Service, once a regular, now plays sparingly, but this course is good for him. At his previous outing here he was in a placing and so he was today, scoring 33 points for second place.

Wayne Peppernell is not happy that his handicap has blown out recently, but on a tough day, he scored 29 points, which was enough for third spot.

Mike Tottenham won a three way countback to grab the final place on the podium.

“A” flight (0-15)

1st Place – Peter Lacey (12) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Ron Dickie (6) – 33 pts

3rd Place – George Mueller (14) – 32 pts

4th Place – Marc Small (8) – 31 pts

“B”’ flight (16+)

1st Place – Gerard Lambert (21) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Colin Service (17) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Wayne Peppernell (17) – 29 pts

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (22) – 28 pts c/back x 3

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 19 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Michael Blumhagen – 17 pts

As always, this course is in magnificent condition. The greens, normally fairly quick and true were even quicker than expected, possibly due to drying out with the strong winds that were around most of the day.

That strong wind and the very quick greens threw out a challenge and kept scores low. The two winners hardly expected that 34 points was enough but, you never know.

We had the second of our regulars come back to play with us after being released from quarantine this week and happy to see him. Welcome Back to Richie McIntosh.















