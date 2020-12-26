Thailand reaffirms No Lockdown, limited gatherings, safety for migrant workers

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed that there is no need to impose a lockdown in response to recent uptick in COVID-19 patients.

Deputy Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun made the comment after a major CCSA meeting, while also adding that the center has decided to adjust its plan to tackling COVID, switching an area based management.







The first of these are Highly Controlled Areas with multiple cases that must perform “Active Case Finding” Operations, establish field hospitals, and impose restrictions during business operating hours if needed. These areas must also establish checkpoints to monitor people’s movement. The spokesperson said factories and fisheries operators must also implement strict coronavirus prevention measures, while online classes and “work from home” policies are strongly encouraged. He further noted that migrant worker movement from these areas as well as mass gatherings are prohibited.

Meanwhile, Controlled Areas with more than 10 cases must maintain “Active Case Finding” operations, while providing governors with the authority to determine operating hour restrictions and closures for business. Online classes are also recommended. Natapanu said people traveling from “Highly Controlled Areas” to the “Controlled Areas” must work from home, and that migrant worker movement is prohibited while only small-scale gatherings are allowed.





In Closely Surveillanced Areas, with less than 10 cases, officials must conduct “Active Case Finding” operations, with governors making decisions on whether to impose restrictions on businesses operating hours, the necessity of online classes, and ‘Work from Home’ measures. These areas are not encouraged to allow migrant workers movements, while events must be downsized with strict prevention measures in place.

Finally, officials in Surveillanced Areas with no reported cases that are nevertheless deemed risky must also perform “Active Case Finding” operations while upholding standard COVID-19 prevention measures. These areas are allowed to hold events with mass gatherings, though officials recommend that organizers consider downsizing attendance and maintaining healthy safety protocols.









Natapanu also gave his assurance that the government is capable of performing aggressive testings, regarding the Samut Sakhon COVID upsurge, he also ensured the safety of migrant workers in the province citing the capability of the Thai public health sector. The spokesperson reiterated that the Thai government has implemented strict and standard measures for all persons entering Thailand, including all health criteria and quarantine, and the administration will continue to do so. (NNT)







