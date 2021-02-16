Chiang Mai residents dig 10 km. of firebreaks

Mae Rim residents dug firebreaks across 2,400 rai to prevent forest fires from worsening Chiang Mai’s air pollution.

The Huay Tung Tao Reservoir Tourism Promotion Office in Mar Rim publicized the effort that began Feb. 15 under the supervision of Col. Anothai Chaimongkol, deputy commander of the 33rd Military Circle.







Contributing to the firebreak campaign was Don Kaew Subdistrict, Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation; Huay Tung Tao business owners and residents, and Ban Mong Khun Chang Kien Moo 4 village.

Together they dug firebreaks for 10 kilometers on the west side of the lake.

















