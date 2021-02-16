Thai ministers grilled on first day of parliamentary censure debate

Bangkok – The no-confidence debate against 10 cabinet ministers commenced today, and this is the second time the current administration is being censured. The debate is taking place from February 16 to 19, with the voting on February 20.

The government is given 20 hours to debate, while the opposition has 42 hours. As a result, legislators will debate up to 11 hours a day, and the session is to adjourn at midnight.







The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, is one of the 10 ministers named in the censure motion. The opposition hit out at the Prime Minister for his “administrative failures, serious mistakes, incompetence and lack of knowledge, capability, morality, ethics and leadership”, while allowing corruption to spread in exchange for wealth for himself and his associates.







According to the censure motion, the Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, “positions himself as an influential figure, using the state budget to create personal wealth, while failing to perform his duties.”

The Interior Minister, Gen. Anupong Paojinda “is not administering in the country’s best interests and uses legal mechanisms to set up an organized corruption system.”







The Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is accountable for his “administrative failures, failure to limit the spread of COVID-19, causing a second outbreak” while withholding details of the vaccine procurement to pave the way for corruption and exploitation.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit “fails in his administrative duties, and is inefficient, incapable, irresponsible, runs away from problems, practices double standards and fails to take action.”







The Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, “is apparently dishonest, does not respect the principles of human rights, fails to perform his duties and abuses his authority over officials in the Ministry of Education.”

The Labor Minister, Suchart Chomklin, “fails in his administrative duties by allowing workers to be exploited and does not manage the issue of migrant workers, leading to more illegal workers and causing an impact on the COVID-19 situation.”







The Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, “carries out his administrative duties in the best interests of himself and his associates, commits acts of malfeasance and allows corruption to persist.”

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Nipon Boonyamanee, “lacks honesty, morality and ethics, and abuses his power for personal gain and for the benefit of his associates.”







The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Capt. Thammanat Prompao, “gravely fails in his administrative duties and is inefficient and dishonest in his work.” Concerning his qualifications, he conceals facts and information, especially his wealth. He serves as a cabinet minister through unconstitutional means, and appoints political officials without considering their experience or appropriateness.

The four-day no-confidence session will end on February 19, with the voting to take place the following day. (NNT)











