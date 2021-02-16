In person registration opens for ‘Rao Chana’ aid in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai opened registration for a new government support program for those unable to sign up with smartphones.

More than 200 people assembled in Sanpeesua Subdistrict Feb. 15, the first of 10 days of signups for the “Rao Chana” program, which will give people 7,000 baht cash over two months to help survive the latest coronavirus crisis.







Signups already opened online, using a Krung Thai Bank smartphone app. But many of those needing government assistance most are too poor to have expensive smartphones.





As a result, the government designated 871 service points across the country where people could sign up. This also was the spot for those who could not use the app due to identification problems or technical errors.

Malee Ngentund, 65, said she went to Krung Thai Bank in Ruam Chok, but the line was very long. So, she took her son to this special service point because it had fewer people and more comfort.







This time was the first time that she could register to get benefits from government programs because she never had a state welfare card before. She sells tomatoes at a market, but it doesn’t earn her very much money.











