Chiang Mai pollution starts to have health impact on residents and tourists

Many provinces in the northern region were still affected by high PM2.5 air pollution for three days in a row on Friday.

Some areas the PM2.5 particulate matter level surpassed 800 micrograms per cubic meter. Chiang Mai was ranked as the most polluted city globally for many hours and the pollution has started to have health impact against the people.







Doi Luang Chiang Dao in Chiang Mai was heavily covered with the air pollution and the people were unable to see the hill which reflected the severe problem of air smog that covered Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai. The hourly highest dust level was recorded at over 800 micrograms per cubic meter.

Doi Suthep in the city of Chiang Mai was facing the same fate as it was hidden under the thick smog that covers the city for three days in a row. The flights from Chiang Mai airport could be seen vaguely before quickly disappearing amid the thick smog. This was like an index to indicate how thick the smog covers Chiang Mai. The province on Friday was ranked the world’s worst polluted city in the air quality by the IQAir website for many hours. The toxic haze situation was considered unhealthy for the people in Chiang Mai. Many people have to take measures to prevent the ultra- fine dust.







The authorities began to distribute the N95 face masks to the public and also the leaflets on how to prevent PM2.5 to Chiang Mai residents and visitors-both Thai and foreigner to ease the impact.

The haze the covered many provinces in the North is partially from the agricultural burning. In Mae Hong Son which was heavily covered by the dust can clearly see the burning in the forest. The authorities have to spray the water to increase the moisture.

In Chiang Mai, there were still burning for at least 200 spots, particularly at the upper area of Mae Kuang Udom Tara Dam. The authorities have to take boats and go on foot to control the fire.







At Tak, some 100 hotspots from burning were noticed. Moreover, the cross border smog from more than 10,000 hotspots of burning in neighboring countries floated to cover many Northern provinces.

The Environmental and Pollution Control Office 1 issued the third announcement recommending the people in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, and Mae Hong Son to take care of their health, avoid outdoor activities and encouraging them to wear N95 face masks to protect their bodies from PM2.5.

It is expected that the changing pattern of wind and rain forecast during March 9-11 to ease the high level of pollution. (TNA)































