Thailand committed to empowering women and girls to overcome poverty

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took a momentous step to address the nation in observance of International Women’s Day, focusing on Thailand’s commitment to enhancing the role of women in society. Through Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke, Srettha extended his respect and appreciation to Thai women and all those involved in women’s development, recognizing their vital contribution to the advancement of society and the nation.







Aligning with the United Nations’ recognition of March 8 as International Women’s Day, the speech acknowledged women’s vital roles and the universal call for their equal treatment. Thailand’s theme for the 2024 International Women’s Day seeks to empower women and girls to overcome poverty and progress toward gender equality, grounded in the principles of family values.







Srettha also mentioned the Thai Women Empowerment Funds, which are designed to assist women facing economic challenges and injustice. The premier noted that the initiative aims to create job and welfare opportunities for underprivileged women, allowing each individual to take an active and dignified role in society. The message concluded with a note of appreciation for the collective efforts in promoting women’s rights and potential, wishing happiness and success to all Thai women and those working in women’s development. (NNT)































