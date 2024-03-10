HM King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands accepts Letters of Credence from Thai Ambassador

His Excellency Mr. Asi Mamanee presented the Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Kingdom of Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace, The Hague on 6 March 2024.

– Thailand and the Netherlands established diplomatic relations since 1604 and have maintained close relations ever since. In 2024, it will mark the 420th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

– In 1608, Thailand sent a diplomatic mission to the Netherlands, marking the first Thai diplomatic mission to travel to Europe to foster relations between the two countries. (MFA)











































