Chiang Mai police deny hiring models for road-safety campaign

Police in Chiang Mai province have denied hiring “pretties” for their road-safety campaign.

Hang Dong Police Station in Chiang Mai province issued a statement denying that it hired models to hand out coffee cans to motorists passing a checkpoint outside the district office. The statement explained that a sushi buffet restaurant expressed interest in participating in the New Year road-safety campaign and sent the models without informing the police in advance.







The announcement came after photos of pretties handing coffee cans at checkpoints were shared on social media, which sparked criticism and misunderstanding. The models have been asked by Chiang Mai’s deputy police chief to suspend their activities following an inspection at the checkpoint.



According to police, the campaign aims to increase road safety by providing free coffee to motorists to ensure they will not fall asleep while driving. The campaign also received cooperation from private sectors, volunteers from organizations, and members of the general public who want to reduce the number of road accidents during the New Year holidays. (NNT)







































