Business leader fears lockdown as Covid-19 cases explode in Pattaya

Coronavirus cases in Pattaya are exploding, with more than 700 reported in just the past three days. But the city’s top businessman says Pattaya can weather the storm.

Chonburi Province on Tuesday reported 499 new Covid-19 cases, the most of any province again. Of those, 336 were found in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.







More than 20 percent of those cases are tied to bars masquerading as restaurants and the just-completed Pattaya Countdown, where thousands gathered on Thursday and Friday following the first night of light attendance.

Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, said the business sector still trusts that city hall will be able to control the situation.

Instead of Covid-19, what Boonanan is concerned about is the government closing down the city again, “which will definitely damage the city’s economy.”

Boonanan urged businesses to comply with disease-control measures and rein in the outbreak themselves without the government stepping in.







He agreed with the current plan of having all restaurant staff test daily for Covid-19 and requiring customers also to produce proof of a negative test as it will be better for Pattaya in the long run.



























