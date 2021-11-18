Chiang Mai opens field ICU for Covid patients with severe symptoms

Clusters of new COVID-19 infections in Chiang Mai have depleted the number of beds for Covid patients under the ‘orange’ and ‘red’ categories who had severe or critical symptoms. A field intensive care unit has now been opened to address this shortfall, while pro-active testing for Covid continues to be carried out in the province.

A 50-bed “field ICU” was opened in Hall 3 of Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre to increase handling capacity for Covid patients with severe symptoms. Nakornping Hospital is the agency responsible for managing this field intensive care unit.







The newly set up site will free up beds at Nakornping and Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai hospitals so the latter two venues will be able to accommodate more critical patients needing intubation. The increase in bed management efficiency is expected to reduce deaths from COVID-19 in Chiang Mai.



On Wednesday (17 Nov), officials from Chiang Mai Provincial Administration added more pro-active testing teams who are being dispatched to provide COVID-19 testing for at least one member in each and every household within the municipal area of Chiang Mai City. The testing targets are Thais and migrant workers, who will be tested using ATK kits. Authorities are asking that people who lived in the province’s Red Zone scrupulously comply with public health measures, in order for life to return to normal quickly.

Public health authorities in the province are proposing that a requirement be made for market vendors to either be fully vaccinated or receive an ATK test every week. (NNT)



























