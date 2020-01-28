Chiang Mai international airport flights between Wuhan and Chiang Mai suspended

Chief of the Chiang Mai provincial tourism and sports office Parisa Panprom said Chiang Mai international airport has suspended all flights between Wuhan and Chiang Mai from Jan 24 to Feb 4 to stem the coronavirus spread. The flights affected are Air China Limited’s CA707 (Wuhan-Chiang Mai) 09.05-11.40 and CA708 (Chiang Mai-Wuhan) 12.50-16.55 which operate on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday. Other airlines are not affected.





To step up the preventive measures, the Public Health Ministry has set up a thermos-scanner at the airport to screen all Chinese tourists arriving from Guangzhou from Jan 25.

Meanwhile, an arrangement will be made for 120 Chinese tourists from Wuhan scheduled to return to China on Jan 26 to fly to nearby destinations such as Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing. All of them have been screened by the disease control checkpoint of Chiang Mai airport.