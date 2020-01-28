THAI waives flight change fees for some Chinese cities due to coronavirus outbreak

NondKalinta, vice president of sales department at Thai Airways International (THAI) said the ticket change fee will be waived due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China, which has resulted in Wuhan and other cities at risk nearby being shut down by Chinese authorities.





Terms and conditions will apply for roundtrip tickets on the following routes to China: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Kunming, Chengdu, including on THAI Smile flights to Chongqing, Changsha and Zhengzhou. This is valid for passengers who were issued tickets on January 24 or before, with travel date between January 24 and February 29.

Tickets can be reissued or rescheduled by contacting THAI sales offices.

For more information, please call THAI contact center at Tel 0-2356-1111 (24 hours) or visit thaiairways.com website.