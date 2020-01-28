First Thai woman to identify Coronavirus

In a wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Thai government and public health related units have been working tirelessly to combat and contain the disease. The Ministry of Public Health is one of the organizations to have been praised by the public for its capable medical workforce and high-level of public health management.





Supaporn Wacharapluesadee, the Deputy Chief of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Diseases Health Science Centre, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, is an example of the Public Health Ministry’s personnel being admired by social media users for identifying the novel coronavirus in a visitor from China.

Twitter user @mooomeemha shared Supaporn’s story with her social media friends, saying that Supaporn was the first Thai to identify the coronavirus and to submit the data to the international genetic information system, ahead of China officially announcing the emergence of the infectious disease.