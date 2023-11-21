Chiang Mai hosts ‘Yi Peng Night Tour’ with local guides on Nov 25-27

Chiang Mai province is hosting a ‘Yi Peng Night Tour’ on November 25, 26, and 27, 2023. The trip, which offers visitors a chance to see dazzling decorations for the year-end festival, includes two sessions each day, from 17:00 to 20:00 and 19:00 to 22:00.







The tour features many fun activities, such as lantern-making and visits to the Three Kings Monument Square for a lantern ceremony. There will be light shows at Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phantao temple, and a city tour to see the festival atmosphere. Participants can join in the Loy Krathong celebration at Wat Fah Ham’s pier, and a special event at RatiLanna Resort’s pier on November 25.







Local guides will also be available to provide information about Lanna’s history and culture during the tour. For bookings or more information, visit www.t.ly/fD1Ex, www.t.ly/c6sqy, or call 063-1468143. (NNT)



























