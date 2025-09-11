(House for Sale) Pattaya Park Hill – in East Pattaya

Pattaya Park Hill is a housing project in East Pattaya offering a great location with convenient nearby amenities. Just minutes from Bangkok Hospital and shopping spots like Terminal 21 or Central Pattaya. Only 11 minutes to Regent International School and 20 minutes to Rugby International School. A great choice for both living and investment. This 2-storey pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, situated on a spacious 352 sqm plot with 300 sqm of usable living area. The villa comes partially furnished and includes a built-in, well-appointed modern European kitchen, dining area, and a large living space. Additional highlights include a separate laundry room and a convenient storage room located under the staircase for extra storage needs. Outside, enjoy a private chlorine swimming pool measuring 4 × 10 meters, perfect for relaxation or entertainment, and a convenient BBQ area adding to the outdoor living experience. For your convenience and security, the villa is equipped with covered parking, and a CCTV system is installed to ensure peace of mind. This pool villa is available for rent and sale under company name and is ready to move in!







Sale Price: ฿6.5m / $199k / €170k

