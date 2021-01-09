Chiang Mai detects 4 new Covid-19 infections in New Year celebrants at Warmup Café

Chiang Mai – Visitors to the pub from Dec 31 to Jan 3 were considered as high-risk people and they were invited to give their swabs in front of the entertainment place from 10am to noon on Jan 8.







419 people who were at Warmup Café between Dec 31 and Jan 3 were tested for COVID-19. They were among 598 people at high risks of COVID-19 infection in the province. 283 visitors to Warmup Café were tested on Jan 7. Earlier the total COVID-19 cases in Chiang Mai stood at eight.

The communicable disease committee of Chiang Mai closed all entertainment places and the like in the province for 14 days. The consumption of alcoholic beverages was banned at local restaurants. Customers can sit at restaurants from 5am to 11pm. outside the specified hours, customers must buy take-outs. (TNA)















