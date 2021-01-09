Thailand reports 205 more Covid-19 cases while Bangkok businesses close for disinfection

The COVID-19 Information Center reported 205 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 and the total rose to 9,841.

Of the 205 new cases, 131 were locally infected, 58 were confirmed through active case finding, seven sneaked in and nine were quarantined arrivals.

Among the total of 9,841 cases, 4,519 were at hospitals and the death toll stood at 67.







Reports of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok prompted many places to make an announcement on the closure for disinfection.

King Power duty-free shop at Rang Nam has closed for three days from Jan 8-10 to implement the Public Health Ministry’s maximum safety measures after a saleswoman had Covid-19.









The management of TV Channel 3 has closed its Maleenon 2 building for disinfection after a graphic artist tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, BTS Skytrain clarified on Friday that its Covid-19 infected employee worked at the headquarters and his job did not involve passenger train operation and services. (TNA)













