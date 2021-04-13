Chiang Mai daily infections hit new record, leading Bangkok and Chonburi

A COVID-19 surge in Chiang Mai is considered to be a red alert after the province recorded an additional 269 COVID-19 cases on Monday, and the number of at-risk people is estimated at about 5,000-6,000.







The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Chiang Mai led Bangkok and Chonburi in new COVID-19 infections as Thailand logged a new daily record of 985 cases yesterday. The Chiang Mai figures included a large cluster found in the province on Sunday afternoon.



Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said the situation is critical and the key to preventing large clusters forming was to identify and isolate those at most risk as quickly as possible.













