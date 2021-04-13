Chiang Mai daily infections hit new record, leading Bangkok and Chonburi

By Pattaya Mail
0
211
Chiang Mai is considered to be a red alert after the province recorded an additional 269 COVID-19 cases on Monday, and the number of at-risk people is estimated at about 5,000-6,000.

A COVID-19 surge in Chiang Mai is considered to be a red alert after the province recorded an additional 269 COVID-19 cases on Monday, and the number of at-risk people is estimated at about 5,000-6,000.



The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said Chiang Mai led Bangkok and Chonburi in new COVID-19 infections as Thailand logged a new daily record of 985 cases yesterday. The Chiang Mai figures included a large cluster found in the province on Sunday afternoon.

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sa-nguansat said the situation is critical and the key to preventing large clusters forming was to identify and isolate those at most risk as quickly as possible.





RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR