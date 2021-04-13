Pattaya Beach storm repairs to take 3 days

Pattaya work crews are urgently repairing substantial damage done to the city’s beachfront in Sunday’s heavy storm.

Three hours of torrential rain sent millions of liters racing downhill through Pattaya neighborhoods and across Beach Road, gouging out massive trenches of sand along the 3.5-kilometer beach.







The city deployed heavy machinery Monday morning to recover the sand and fill in the channels. Work began at Soi 4 and will continue southward over the next several days.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said total rainfall in Pattaya measured 88 millimeters, more than double the average three-hour storm. The storm covered all of Banglamung District, with water racing down from the area’s highest elevations, which stand 45 meters above sea level.





















