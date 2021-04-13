Same Same – But Different Day

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, 12 April

Treasure Hill

Stableford

March 3 was the last time we came to Treasure Hill before today and, looking back at that report, we felt that we could almost copy and paste here.







The weather was similar; that is, that the radar in the morning showed a lot of rain to come but, as with that day, there was heavy dark cloud surrounding the course with plenty of thunder but hardly a drop of moisture reached the fairways.

No rain here but, as then, it did rain in Pattaya.

The scores, ironically, were also the same with the winning score of 28 points and a second place of 26 points.



Greg Ignatieff has joined us for the past two rounds, and after winning a ‘best nine’ on Friday, went one better by taking the win, his first at Links Golf, with 28 points.

George Mueller scored 26 points last time here and lost a countback to finish third. This time he again scored 26 points but took second place alone.







Winners at Treasure Hill

1st Place – Greg Ignatieff (16) – 28 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 26 pts

This golf course is in excellent condition and even the usually quick greens have slowed slightly and certainly playable, although there were quite a few three putts, and a four putt. The fairways have had plenty of water and are well grassed.



Both groups made good time, although there looked like there could be a problem when they came upon a 7- ball teeing off as they arrived at the tenth tee. All was sorted quickly and our groups forged ahead.



A bit disappointing to only have six players make the trip, but all came back to Links smiling and admitting to having had a fun day, even considering the scores.













