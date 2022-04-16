Chiang Mai celebrates Lanna-style Songkran Festival

The provincial administrative organization of the Northern Province organized its Lanna-style Songkran festival from April 13 to 17.

The festival was organized at the 82nd Anniversary Chaloem Phrakiat Park and the backyard of the Chiang Mai provincial hall.



The festival showed off Lanna cultures and traditions including the traditional bathing of Buddha images from nine Buddhist temples, Chiang Mai food contests, a beauty pageant, an exhibition of local craftsmanship, folk music performances, classical dances and the traditional creation of sand pagodas. The tourists would experience the Lanna lifestyle in the festival.







Chiang Mai deputy governor Worawit Chaisawat said although water fights, powder smearing and concerts were prohibited in this year’s festival to control COVID-19, there would still be beautiful traditions for visitors including the processions of the Songkran Ladies and various shows. He expected more visitors to Chiang Mai in this year’s Songkran festival.



Visitors to the festive venues must have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccination and pass antigen tests. Organizers of the festival would comply with Covid Free Setting measures and limit the number of participants to prevent overcrowding. (TNA)





















































