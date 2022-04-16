Thailand will sell 80-baht lottery tickets on App from June 16 draw

The government will sell its lottery tickets at their 80-baht official price via the Paotang application starting on the June 16 draw, according to Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

He said Paotang was the government’s software application that was standard and secure and there were more than 40 million users. It could be applied to ensure that government lottery tickets would be sold at their official price of 80 baht. Besides, it would record the data of buyers and prevent any problems that could otherwise result from the changed ownership of tickets, MrAnucha said.



Besides, the app will inform prize winners of their luck and advise them on prize collection.

Officials concerned were seriously tackling the problem of overpriced government lottery tickets. They found considerable tickets involved in the illicit business and nearly 9,000 dealers of government lottery tickets who supported the business would lose their contracts with the Government Lottery Office from the May 16 draw onward, Mr Anucha said.

