Chiang Mai bushfire pushes air pollution up to 20 times above ‘Safe’ limit

CHIANG MAI – A bushfire in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park in Thailand’s northern Chiang Mai province has caused air pollution 20 times above safe limit.





The PM2.5, particulate matter of 2.5 microns or lower, rose to 925 micrograms per cubic meter at an air quality station in Chiang Mai University Friday morning.

It also pushed air pollution readings in the northern province and others in the region up to nearly 1,000 micrograms.

The bushfire at the National Park also poses dangers to residents as it has raged near communities in Chiang Mai and many landmarks such as Buddhist temples.

Hundreds of local officials and soldiers have been called in to fight the blaze. Military helicopters have dropped water to control the fire that started on Wednesday evening

The large fire has now been brought under control, according local officials, but the air pollution persists with more smog from plantation fires burning in the area and in neighboring Myanmar. (TNA)

