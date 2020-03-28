Thai Govt to seek 200-Billion-Baht loan to deal with Covid-19 impacts

BANGKOK – The Thai government plans to seek around 200 billion baht in loan to address the Covid-19 impacts on the economy.





Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak revealed after a meeting with the Bank of Thailand and state-run financial institutes on Friday.

Given the strong financial stability, the government was working out a decree to allow it to borrow for funding its big stimulus package over the next two to three months, he said.

Due to extensive effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the emergency relief program would be available nationwide to ease current economic problems.

The Bank of Thailand, this week, announced its forecast for Thai economy to decline 5.3 percent, citing the damages to tourism industry, export sector and consumer consumption. (TNA)











