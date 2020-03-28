Travel advisory disease infected zones of COVID-19

Updated 26 March 2020

In reference to the Notification of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, on practical guidelines for Air Operators relating to services to be provided in territories outside Thailand defined as disease infected zones of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak,





Both foreign nationals transiting Thailand and Thai nationals returning to Thailand are required to present following documents at the check-in counter.

Foreign Nationals Transiting Thailand

1. Being foreign passengers transiting Thailand to the third country with the transit time no more than 24 hours.

2. Having “Fit to Fly” Health Certificate (can be in English or in the official language of the country of departure).

3. The exempted passengers will be required to be in the designated transit areas and strictly comply with the disease control measures applicable at the airport of transit.

THAI Nationals Returning to Thailand

1. Thai Nationals are required to present “Fit to Fly” health certificate.

2. Certifying Letter from Royal Thai Embassy, Thai Consulate Office or Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Thailand.

If unable to present the required documentation, boarding passes will not be issued and passengers will be denied boarding.

In addition, passengers are required to fill the T8 form issued under the Communicable Disease Act B.E. 2558 (2015) and present to Disease Control Officers at the quarantine office in their destination airports in Thailand. (Thaiairways.com)











