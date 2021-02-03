Chiang Mai begins reopening of entertainment venues; no new Covid-19 cases found

The Chiang Mai provincial communicable disease committee has approved the reopening of entertainment venues, including pubs, bars, karaoke booths and similar businesses from February 1.





The Chiang Mai public health office said all the venues must strictly follow COVID-19 preventive measures, particularly proper ventilation system, customers’ check-in and check-out via the Thai Chana platform, a notification of the maximum number of customers, and thermal scanning at all entrances.

The public health office added that as of Sunday the province had not found new cases for 19 consecutive days. (NNT)













