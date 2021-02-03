Johnson & Johnson to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand

BANGKOK – According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Johnson & Johnson is seeking to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand.







Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the FDA said the company has applied to register their vaccine with the FDA but some documents were missing.

The company is required to have the relevant papers and file them within 30 days, he said.

In the meantime, the FDA is examining the filed papers that have been submitted, Dr Surachoke said, adding that no other company has recently applied to register their coronavirus vaccine.





The FDA last week revealed that it approved the registration of AstraZeneca Co’s vaccine after the firm submitted nearly 10,000 pages of documents in December.

As for the registration of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Surachoke said although it has yet to be registered for use in China, the jab could be allowed to be used in Thailand if the FDA determines it is safe and effective. (NNT)













