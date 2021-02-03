Thailand will adhere to ASEAN’s principles regarding current developments in Myanmar

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand will adhere to ASEAN’s principles regarding the current situation in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, assigning the Minister of Finance to lead the negotiation on Dawei issue.







The Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has said regarding the current situation in Myanmar that members of the media should carefully report this matter to avoid intensifying any conflict which may affect the economy, while urging them to adhere to the ASEAN’s principles.

Concerns have been raised whether the situation in Myanmar will affect the investment in Dawei Special Economic Zone.

On this matter, the Prime Minister said he has appointed the Minister of Finance Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as the head of the negotiation team to find guidelines to help affected investors.





Meanwhile ASEAN Chairman issued a statement on the developments in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar:

ASEAN Member States have been closely following the current developments in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. We recall the purposes and the principles enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, including, the adherence to the principles of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, respect for and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms. We reiterate that the political stability in ASEAN Member States is essential to achieving a peaceful, stable and prosperous ASEAN Community. We encourage the pursuance of dialogue, reconciliation and the return to normalcy in accordance with the will and interests of the people of Myanmar. (NNT)













