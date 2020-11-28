Chiang Mai airport’s new bag-screen system to go live Dec. 1

Final testing is underway on a new baggage-screening system at Chiang Mai Airport with expectations it will go into service Dec. 1.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Airport Deputy Director Mathayat Kraisorn Thongsri watched Nov. 27 as security officers ran a simulation of a passenger checking bags at the counter and carrying hand luggage on board.

A test with real passengers was planned for Friday morning. If everything runs smoothly, the new system will be turned on for all passengers Tuesday.



Loading…

The switch will mean bags no longer will have to be screened when entering the passenger terminal with guards only checking body temperatures.

Those with no checked luggage can now check-in through various channels and simply pass through security at the gates.

Those with checked luggage will go to the check-in counter and then bring their luggage to the scanner.

Passengers carrying licensed firearms must register at Gate 3.











