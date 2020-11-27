Red warning flags raised at Songkhla’s beaches, Gulf of Thailand

Laem Simila beach and Chalathat beach swimming was banned due to strong wind and high waves.Red warning flags have been raised to warn sailors and beach goers.







Incessant rain and rough sea along the coast prompted the authorities to ban swimming. Tourists are allowed to take a stroll along the beaches.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The regional Meteorological Department issued a warning about heavy rain, strong wind and high waves in the sea in the lower part of the Gulf of Thailand until tomorrow.

Loading…



The strong northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the low-pressure cell over the southernmost tip of Malay Peninsula bring about isolated heavy rains in the lower South.

The strong winds force the waves up to 2-3 meters high in the Gulf of Thailand and above 3 meters high in thundershowers.

All ships in the Gulf proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats keep ashore lasting 28 November. (TNA)











