Chiang Khan and Nan Old City listed among the ‘2020 Sustainable Top 100 Destinations’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pleased to announce that two of Thailand’s charming destinations – Chiang Khan in Loei and Nan Old City in Nan – have been listed among the “2020 Sustainable Top 100 Destinations.”







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “Being listed among the top 100 sustainable destinations is testament to the tireless effort by the local communities, the visitors, and everyone involved in both Chiang Khan and Nan Old City to ensure sustainable tourism activities. This accolade will also serve as an encouragement for both destinations to continue to adhere to their principles on sustainable tourism development.”

Chiang Khan is a relaxed and lovely town on the Mekong’s Thai bank in Northeastern Thailand. It retains an old world-feel with its main riverside Chai Khong Road lined with teakwood hotels built in an Indochinese style. During the day, when the town seems to slumber, visitors are advised to visit Lao-style temples; such as, Wat Si Khun Mueang, which was built in the reign of Rama III and has some lovely murals. Things liven up on Chai Khong Road in the evenings when a popular night market is held with the usual handicrafts and souvenirs on display.









Up in the most eastern part of Northern Thailand in the valley of the Nan River, Nan Old City dates back to the height of the Lanna kingdom in the 14th century. A tram tour is the best way to see the sites with tickets sold at the Tourist Information Centre across from Wat Phumin. The guided tour takes in another 14 temples as well as historical sites.

The “2020 Sustainable Top 100 Destinations” listing is organised by Green Destinations, a non-profit foundation for sustainable destination development and recognition based in Leiden, The Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.greendestinations.org.











